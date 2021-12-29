ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks keep blowing leads, finally beat Coyotes in shootout

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl each scored in regulation and again in the shootout, as the San Jose Sharks overcame blowing a late two-goal lead to win 8-7 over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Down 7-5 with just over three minutes to play in regulation, Arizona’s Shayne Gostisbehere’s score made it a one-goal game, and Andrew Ladd tied it on the power play with 1:29 left. However, the Coyotes couldn’t complete the comeback and lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Tied 2-2 after one period, Radim Simek and Jeffrey Viel scored seven seconds apart to give the Sharks, who won for the third time in eight contests, a two-goal edge.

However, the Coyotes rallied despite being down by two goals four times. Defenseman Janis Moser posted his first two NHL goals, and Lawson Crouse recorded two goals with two assists for Arizona.

Due to the COVID-19 layoff around the league, both teams went more than 10 days between games. The sloppiness showed, but San Jose scored 2:46 into the contest when Couture’s shot deflected off Alexander Barabanov and past the Coyotes’ Scott Wedgewood (20 saves).

San Jose, though, committed a turnover in its own end, and the puck eventually got to Phil Kessel (four assists), who set up Crouse.

The Sharks went back ahead with 8:38 left in the first, when Nick Bonino forced an Arizona turnover, then slammed home a rebound of Matt Nieto’s shot.

The turnover bug again bit the Sharks when Brent Burns coughed up the puck behind his own net. It quickly found Moser, who tied it with 2:20 left in the opening frame.

After Simek and Viel scored, Clayton Keller brought the Coyotes within a goal when he blew a shot by San Jose’s James Reimer (39 saves) with 12:12 remaining in the second. It was Keller’s 10th goal of the season.

Timo Meier gave the Sharks their two-goal advantage back, converting amid a net-front scrum with 5:47 to play in the second.

The Coyotes then answered through the power play on Moser’s blast with 23 seconds remaining in the period.

Hertl’s team-leading 15th goal 1:44 into the third gave the Sharks a 6-4 lead, before Crouse’s second of the night with 12:25 left in regulation.

Couture scored his 10th goal with seven minutes to play that gave San Jose a 7-5 edge.

–Field Level Media

