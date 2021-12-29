ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than $20,000 worth of camera equipment stolen from Mountain View school, man arrested

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4Hxo_0dY2I2Oc00

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – After more than $20,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen from Mountain View High School, police have arrested a man in connection to the theft.

35-year-old Casey Shoopman was arrested on Monday, Dec. 27 at his home located on the 500 block of Central Avenue.

Detectives searched his home and found several cameras and equipment, in addition to a ghost gun.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of an undetectable firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

In November, authorities started looking into school burglaries where a person accessed a storage area and stole equipment.

Police say they are in contact with the school to return the equipment.

“I am very proud of the tenacity our team had investigating this case and ultimately making this arrest,” said Lt. Armando Espitia. “We acutely understand the impact these crimes have on victims, and I am thankful that we were able to bring some closure on this.”

Shoopman was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Mountain View, CA
