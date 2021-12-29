ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, WI

Girls basketball: Clinton girls fall to Cambridge in tourney final

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

The Clinton girls basketball team split a pair of games Tuesday in the Cambridge Hall of Honor Tournament.

The Cougars (5-6) opened the one-day, four-team tournament with a 78-74 victory over Cuba City and closed it with a 55-49 loss to host Cambridge in the tournament championship game.

Against Cuba City (6-4), Clinton opened a 39-30 halftime lead and held on to win despite allowing the Cubans to score 44 points in the second half.

Clinton got 22 points from Jayden Nortier, 19 from Elli Teubert, 15 from Neleah Bobolz and 12 from Tiana Roehl. The Cougars made 14 3-point baskets in the victory, with Nortier hitting four and Bobolz three.

In the final game, Cambridge (7-3) took a 29-19 halftime lead over the Cougars and held on to win. Teubert scored 19 points, Nortier had 14 and Bobolz had 12.

Albany 64, Orfordville Parkview 21—The host Comets (6-4) opened a 33-11 halftime lead on their way to a nonconference victory over the Vikings (4-7). Senior Brianna Dahl scored 16 points for Albany. Parkview senior Jenna Olin totaled 11 points.

Parkview (21)—Wiedmer 2-0-4, Mielke 2-0-4, Olin 4-0-11, Klassy 1-0-2. Totals 9-0-21.

Albany (64)—Dallman 2-3-7, Freitag 6-0-12, Dahl 7-0-16, Wachholz 1-0-2, Hollis 2-0-5, Johnson 3-0-6, Briggs 3-0-6, Groebner 2-0-5, Zurfluh 2-0-5. Totals 28-3-64.

Halftime—Albany 33, Parkview 11. 3-point goals—Parkview 3 (Olin 3), Albany 5 (Dahl 2, Hollis, Groebner, Zurfluh). Free throws missed—Parkview 2, Albany 4. Total fouls—Parkview 4, Albany 4.

