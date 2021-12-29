Forever Fit

Planking can be incredible for your core - but just how long do you have to hold the muscle-blasting pose for it to be effective?According to professor and spine specialist Stuart McGill, PhD, the answer is just 10 seconds.Speaking to The Telegraph, McGill said: “There’s no utility to this kind of activity other than claiming a record.”Rather, McGill suggests that those looking to benefit from planking will see greater results if they rely on three 10-second intervals, rather than longer holds, or the "Big 3" - which includes curl-ups, side planks, and bird dog exercises.However, personal trainers seem to disagree.Read...
