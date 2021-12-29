Area boys basketball: Campion leads the way as Milton downs West Allis Central

West Allis Central had no answer for Jack Campion at the New Berlin West Viking Holiday Classic basketball tournament Tuesday.

The Milton High senior standout scored 33 points to lead the Red Hawks to a 75-66 win.

Campion had 17 points in the first half as Milton (7-2) built a 38-31 halftime lead.

Three other players scored in double figures for the Red Hawks. Brogan McIntyre had 16 points, Tommy Widner added 13 and Matthew Kirk had 11.

Milton (75)—Campion 11-9-33; McIntyre 7-1-16; Kirk 4-2-11; Widner 5-0-13; Ratzburg 1-0-2. Totals: 29-12-75

Central (66)—Tolefree 13-2-28; Davis 3-2-8; Pritzl 6-4-17; Gillie 0-1-1; Safedis 2-0-5; Jones 1-0-2; Nunn 1-0-3; Glave 1-0-2. Totals: 27-9-66

Halftime—Milton 38, Central 31. Three-point goals—Milton 7 (Widner 3, Campion 2, Kirk, McIntyre), Central 3 (Nunn, Pritzl, Safedis). Free throws missed—Milton 8, Central 16. Total fouls—Milton 22, Central 21. Fouled out—Kirk, Pritzl, Davis

Fort Atkinson 63, Elkhorn 41—The host Blackhawks raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and coasted to the nonconference win.

Drew Evans and Carson Baker combined for 40 points to lead Fort Atkinson (4-5). Drew Davey had 12 points to lead Elkhorn (3-6).

Elkhorn (41)—Davey 4-3-12; Etten 3-0-6; Paddock 2-3-7; Kammes 2-0-5; Stebnitz 1-0-2; Forster 1-0-2; Moore 1-0-3; Wehmeier 1-0-2. Totals: 15-6-41

Fort Atkinson (63)—Baker 5-4-19; Costron 2-0-5; Calloway 1-0-3; Buchta 1-0-3; Kuchen 3-0-8; Cosson 2-0-4; Evans 8-5-21. Totals: 22-9-63

Halftime—Fort Atkinson 36, Elkhorn 12. Three-point goals—Elkhorn 3 (Davey, Kammes, Moore), Fort Atkinson 10 (Baker 5, Kuchen 2, Costron, Calloway, Buchta). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 2, Fort Atkinson 2

Monona Grove 77, Whitewater 55—Four players scored in double figures as the Silver Eagles (4-6) coasted past the host Whippets.

Wyatt Nickels had a game-high 20 points for Whitewater (1-6).

Monona Grove (77)—E. Erb 6, 3-3, 15, Toijala 2, 0-0, 13, Rivera 5, 2-2, 12, Thomas 3, 2-2, 11, Weise 0, 2-2, 5, I. Erb 1, 0-0, 5, Wendricks 1, 0-0, 5, Anderson 2, 0-0, 4, Bahr 1, 0-0, 2, Bittner 1, 0-0, 2, Davis-Troller 1, 0-0, 2, Voss 0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 23, 10-11, 77.

Whitewater (55)—Nickels 5, 7-8, 20, Brown 1, 0-0, 11, Hintz 0, 4-4, 7, Crowley 2, 1-1, 5, Nixon 1, 0-0, 5, Aron 1, 2-2, 4, Gonzalez 0, 0-0, 3, Marinkovic 0, 0-2, 0, Boudreau 0, 0-1, 0. Totals 10, 14-18, 55.

Halftime—Monona Grove 41, Whitewater 28. Three-point goals—Monona Grove 7 (Toijala 3, Weise, Wendricks, I. Erb, Thomas), Whitewater 7 (Brown 3, Hintz, Nixon, Gonzalez, Nickels).

Clinton loses twice at Cambridge tournament—The Cougars fell to 1-8 on the season after losing to Hustisford and Horicon in the Cambridge Holiday tournament.

Clinton lost 57-33 to Hustisford in a semifinal, and 69-62 to Horicon in the consolation game.

Brodhead vs. Deerfield, postponed—The consolation championship game of the New Glarus Holiday tournament was postponed until Wednesday.