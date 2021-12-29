ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Area boys basketball: Campion leads the way as Milton downs West Allis Central

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pippP_0dY2HUkG00

West Allis Central had no answer for Jack Campion at the New Berlin West Viking Holiday Classic basketball tournament Tuesday.

The Milton High senior standout scored 33 points to lead the Red Hawks to a 75-66 win.

Campion had 17 points in the first half as Milton (7-2) built a 38-31 halftime lead.

Three other players scored in double figures for the Red Hawks. Brogan McIntyre had 16 points, Tommy Widner added 13 and Matthew Kirk had 11.

Milton (75)—Campion 11-9-33; McIntyre 7-1-16; Kirk 4-2-11; Widner 5-0-13; Ratzburg 1-0-2. Totals: 29-12-75

Central (66)—Tolefree 13-2-28; Davis 3-2-8; Pritzl 6-4-17; Gillie 0-1-1; Safedis 2-0-5; Jones 1-0-2; Nunn 1-0-3; Glave 1-0-2. Totals: 27-9-66

Halftime—Milton 38, Central 31. Three-point goals—Milton 7 (Widner 3, Campion 2, Kirk, McIntyre), Central 3 (Nunn, Pritzl, Safedis). Free throws missed—Milton 8, Central 16. Total fouls—Milton 22, Central 21. Fouled out—Kirk, Pritzl, Davis

Fort Atkinson 63, Elkhorn 41—The host Blackhawks raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and coasted to the nonconference win.

Drew Evans and Carson Baker combined for 40 points to lead Fort Atkinson (4-5). Drew Davey had 12 points to lead Elkhorn (3-6).

Elkhorn (41)—Davey 4-3-12; Etten 3-0-6; Paddock 2-3-7; Kammes 2-0-5; Stebnitz 1-0-2; Forster 1-0-2; Moore 1-0-3; Wehmeier 1-0-2. Totals: 15-6-41

Fort Atkinson (63)—Baker 5-4-19; Costron 2-0-5; Calloway 1-0-3; Buchta 1-0-3; Kuchen 3-0-8; Cosson 2-0-4; Evans 8-5-21. Totals: 22-9-63

Halftime—Fort Atkinson 36, Elkhorn 12. Three-point goals—Elkhorn 3 (Davey, Kammes, Moore), Fort Atkinson 10 (Baker 5, Kuchen 2, Costron, Calloway, Buchta). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 2, Fort Atkinson 2

Monona Grove 77, Whitewater 55—Four players scored in double figures as the Silver Eagles (4-6) coasted past the host Whippets.

Wyatt Nickels had a game-high 20 points for Whitewater (1-6).

Monona Grove (77)—E. Erb 6, 3-3, 15, Toijala 2, 0-0, 13, Rivera 5, 2-2, 12, Thomas 3, 2-2, 11, Weise 0, 2-2, 5, I. Erb 1, 0-0, 5, Wendricks 1, 0-0, 5, Anderson 2, 0-0, 4, Bahr 1, 0-0, 2, Bittner 1, 0-0, 2, Davis-Troller 1, 0-0, 2, Voss 0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 23, 10-11, 77.

Whitewater (55)—Nickels 5, 7-8, 20, Brown 1, 0-0, 11, Hintz 0, 4-4, 7, Crowley 2, 1-1, 5, Nixon 1, 0-0, 5, Aron 1, 2-2, 4, Gonzalez 0, 0-0, 3, Marinkovic 0, 0-2, 0, Boudreau 0, 0-1, 0. Totals 10, 14-18, 55.

Halftime—Monona Grove 41, Whitewater 28. Three-point goals—Monona Grove 7 (Toijala 3, Weise, Wendricks, I. Erb, Thomas), Whitewater 7 (Brown 3, Hintz, Nixon, Gonzalez, Nickels).

Clinton loses twice at Cambridge tournament—The Cougars fell to 1-8 on the season after losing to Hustisford and Horicon in the Cambridge Holiday tournament.

Clinton lost 57-33 to Hustisford in a semifinal, and 69-62 to Horicon in the consolation game.

Brodhead vs. Deerfield, postponed—The consolation championship game of the New Glarus Holiday tournament was postponed until Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GazetteXtra

Basketball Weekly: Does the state tournament drought end this season in girls basketball?

Led by Myriama Smith-Traore, the Whitewater High School girls basketball team won the 2015 Division 3 state girls basketball championship. Before that, you have to go back to 2004 to find the last time an area girls basketball team even won a state tournament game. That was the year Janesville Parker beat Ashwaubenon in a thrilling WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal before losing to Watertown in a semifinal. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Second-ranked Mineral Point edges third-ranked Brodhead in girls basketball

EVANSVILLE In a battle of state-ranked girlas basketball teams Thursday afternoon, Mineral Point rode the free-throw line to victory. The second-ranked Pointers made 12 free throws to hold off third-ranked Brodhead 47-44 at the Evansville Holiday Classic. Brodhead (10-2), despite a game-high 18 points from Abbie Dix, lost its second straight game after starting the...
BRODHEAD, WI
GazetteXtra

Parker girls rally falls short in loss to Kenosha St. Joseph

KENOSHA A late rally fell short for the Janesville Parker girls basketball team Thursday. The Vikings cut a double-digit deficit to three with five minutes left but could not make it all the way back in a 48-30 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph at the Go Sports America Tournament at Carthage College. A slew of...
GazetteXtra

Craig routs Oconomowoc to win Optimist Classic tournament title

JANESVILLE You’d be hard-pressed to find a better four-loss team in the state than the Janesville Craig girls. The Cougars proved it Wednesday afternoon by putting on an offensive clinic in winning the Optimist Holiday Classic. Kate Huml scored 25 points to lead three players in double figures as Craig ran Oconomowoc right off Bob...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
West Allis, WI
West Allis, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Elkhorn, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milton, WI
City
New Berlin, WI
Milton, WI
Sports
City
Deerfield, WI
West Allis, WI
Sports
Milton, WI
Education
GazetteXtra

Waukesha skates past Janesville at Joe Raymond tournament

DELAFIELD The Janesville Bluebirds had no answer for Tyler Dale on Wednesday. The Waukesha forward had a hat trick to lead the Wings to a 7-3 win over the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team on Day 2 of the Joe Raymond Holiday Tournament at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena. Janesville (7-3) trailed 6-1 in the...
GazetteXtra

Craig boys snap five-game losing streak with win over Muskego

WAUNAKEE Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team got a much-needed victory Wednesday night. The Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak with an 82-75 win over Muskego in the consolation game of the Ab Nicholas Holiday Tournament. Craig (4-6) got a combined 31 points from seniors Hayden Halverson and De’marcus DeValk. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Jets blank Wolverines in NAHL hockey

JANESVILLE Owen Millward picked up his second shutout of the NAHL season Thursday night. The Janesville Jets goalie stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Anchorage Wolverines at the Janesville Ice Arena. Ethan Berg scored twice for Janesville, which snapped a four-game losing streak in improving to 10-16-0 in the...
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
198
Followers
165
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy