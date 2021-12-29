Metaverse Launchpad MetaLaunch (ASVA) raises $3.2M in seed and private funding round

MetaMall just as the name implies is a Mall in the Metaverse where three of the world’s biggest technologies right now (VR, NFTs and DeFi) converge. This is a virtual space where users can buy, sell and lease virtual Real Estate, build and sell Real Estate as NFTs, organize and host virtual games, events and galleries amongst other things. Users can also engage with some of the biggest brands in the commerce, business and entertainment industries from the comfort of their homes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO