Metaverse Launchpad MetaLaunch (ASVA) raises $3.2M in seed and private funding round

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetaLaunch, the premiere multi-chain Metaverse launchpad and accelerator powered by Asva Labs, has announced a $3.2 million fundraise with participation from SL2 Capital, Excalibur Capital, Starter Capital, CMC Capital, Zephyrus Capital, Black Dragon, Dutch Crypto Investors, Meridian Capital, and other leading crypto-focused VC firms. The MetaLaunch platform delivers fundraising and growth...

