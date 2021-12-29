Metaverse Launchpad MetaLaunch (ASVA) raises $3.2M in seed and private funding round
MetaLaunch, the premiere multi-chain Metaverse launchpad and accelerator powered by Asva Labs, has announced a $3.2 million fundraise with participation from SL2 Capital, Excalibur Capital, Starter Capital, CMC Capital, Zephyrus Capital, Black Dragon, Dutch Crypto Investors, Meridian Capital, and other leading crypto-focused VC firms. The MetaLaunch platform delivers fundraising and growth...www.newsbtc.com
