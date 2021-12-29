Brandon Reyes reimagines bartender style with 1-800-Cocktails

The couple shares their go-to holiday cocktails with Grand Marnier and how to dress up your home and yourself for a (small) Christmas gathering. As a go-to stylist and beloved interior designer for the A-list, as well as founders of the multidisciplinary creative shop JSN Studios, Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis spent most of 2021 working nonstop. But with the Christmas holiday and the celebration of the upcoming new year, the star couple is getting the chance to slow down and really make special moments with loved ones, including, most importantly, their soon-to-be 9-month-old son, Arrow. Their plans involve some volunteering, dressing themselves and their home well, and Grand Marnier. They’re big fans of the brand of orange liqueur and shared with us holiday cocktails they’re excited to make for friends and family. They also chatted with us about how we can get in the holiday spirit in regards to what we wear and how we can create photo-ops in different corners of our home for small family gatherings, and their favorite holiday traditions, including the beautiful one they’re looking to start for their son.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO