HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Wallace State Occupational Therapy Assistant Program will be hosting their 2nd Annual mOTivAted Virtual 5K 2022 from Jan. 9 – 15. An announcement from Wallace State OTA reads, “Did you make a New Year’s resolution to get fit and healthy? Did you know that one area that Occupational Therapy addresses is health and wellness? We are a holistic practice that focuses on prevention of disease as well as support/treatment and education for persons who are living with injury/illness. How better to address your personal wellness goals than to participate in a Virtual 5K to support your favorite...

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO