ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Yo Gotti Shuts Down Reports of Releasing Blac Youngsta From CMG

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumor mill suggested Yo Gotti dropped Blac Youngsta from Collective Music Group. Hearing the buzz, Yo Gotti hit Instagram to let fans know that it’s cap. No Jumper stated Youngsta was let go and Gotti had enough of the false reports. Blac Youngsta isn’t dropped but he...

thesource.com

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Blac Youngsta “I’m Assuming”

Blac Youngsta shares a moment of clarity in his new video. At a cemetary, the Memphis rapper weighs on beefs and rings off on his unnamed nemesis. The track arrives in the midst of the backlash he has received for performing his 2016 Young Dolph diss song, “Shake Sum”.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blac Youngsta
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Young Dolph
HipHopDX.com

Yo Gotti CMG Artist Big Boogie Drops 'Underrated' Album

Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint has seen a heralded year from artists Moneybagg Yo and EST Gee. Now the label is looking to cap 2021 with Big Boogie’s new album, Underrated. The 16-track effort from Boogie only contains one feature, label boss Yo Gotti on “Bad Vibes,” and arrives a little over a year from his signing to CMG and the release of his Final Nightmare mixtape featuring Gotti, Moneybagg and Dej Loaf.
MUSIC
B106

Blac Youngsta Performs Young Dolph Diss Track ‘Shake Sum’ Following Dolph’s Death – Watch

It looks like Blac Youngsta is not letting go of his beef with the late Young Dolph after Youngsta was filmed performing a Dolph diss in the club. On Friday (Dec. 17), Blac Youngsta rapped his 2016 Young Dolph diss track “Shake Sum” during his performance at the Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas. Video of his performance started circulating on social media on Saturday (Dec. 18). You can watch them at the bottom of this post.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmg#Collective Music Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy