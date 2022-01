Martell Holt and Melody Holt continue to clash post their divorce. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage issues played out on the show since the show’s first season. Of course, Melody believes Martell is responsible for their divorce. She claimed he cheated with multiple women. But there was also one woman that he cheated with for years, Arionne Curry. And Martell continued to see this woman at the beginning of the pandemic. So Melody was over it. After Melody filed for divorce, she found out that Martell actually impregnated Arionne. Interestingly enough, Martell has placed blame on Melody for his choice to cheat. He said that Melody wasn’t pleasing him in the bedroom.

