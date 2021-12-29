ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ministers must be ready to cut the Covid isolation period

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 3 days ago

It is disappointing to learn that NHS track and trace is in some cases still wrongly telling people to isolate for 10 days. The decision by Ministers last week to reduce the mandatory self-isolation period for people who have tested positive for Covid from ten days to seven, providing they have...

www.telegraph.co.uk

