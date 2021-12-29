Toni-Renee Anderson

September 20, 1965 – December 17, 2021 (age 56) Our loving angel, Michelle Renee Wardell Morgan Morrill passed away suddenly Friday, December 17, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Todd Morrill; by her stepfather, Jerry Rigby (Dwinn Brown); stepmother, Nancy Dunkley (Doyle Dunkley); her brother, Brandt Rigby (Zachry Tate); her son, Justin Morgan; her daughter, Chelsie Kougioulis (Nickolous Kougioulis); her grandsons, Emron Rahimi and James Koulgoulis. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Chevelle Flores; her stepson, Alan Morrill (Cheltzie); stepson, Steven Morrill; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Michelle is also survived by her good friends, Jeremy and Rachel Davenport; Tamara Agee and many other friends.
