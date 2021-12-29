ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lindsay Graham turns tribute to Harry Reid into pitch for GOP in 2022

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

What was Harry Reid’s cause of death?

HARRY Reid was United States Senator for Nevada who served in the role from 1987 to 2017. On December 28, 2021, it was announced that Reid has passed away. Reid's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He was 82-years-old at the time of his passing. Reid led the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Independent

Voices: What Harry Reid told me about reaching Latino voters – and what he can teach Democrats

Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ARTnews

How Late Politician Harry Reid Helped Michael Heizer Realize His Magnum Opus

Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader who died on Tuesday at the age of 82, is remembered for his pugnacious political style and for backing Democratic causes over the years. A lesser-known part of his legacy—one that’s arguably just as enduring as his political feats—is his campaign to preserve Nevada land that is host to a famed Michael Heizer Land artwork. After more than 40 years in limbo, Heizer finished his magnum opus, City, in the Nevada desert in 2020 with Reid’s help. Spanning more than a mile and a half long and formatted in style of pre-Columbian ceremonial metropolises,...
U.S. POLITICS
Register Citizen

Harry Reid, a Take-No-Prisoners Champion of the Democratic Party, Dead at 82

Harry Reid, the by-turns scrappy, mild-mannered and acid-tongued former Democratic Senate leader, has died of pancreatic cancer. Reid was 82. Reid was a dominating figure in Democratic politics for decades, using his home base in Nevada to rise to the top of the Senate. As majority leader from 2007 to 2015, Reid proved a steady hand, guiding passage of the bank bailouts, the Recovery Act and the Dodd/Frank re-regulation of Wall Street. He also won the landmark passage of Obamacare in 2010. Serving in Congress for more than three decades, Reid left his mark by building a political machine that has turned the once-purple state dependably blue. His political clout also helped halt construction of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository outside sprawling Las Vegas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YubaNet

Feinstein Statement on Death of Harry Reid

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the death of Harry Reid:. “I’m saddened by the passing of Harry Reid, who left an outsized mark on our country and his home state of Nevada. “I served with Harry for 24 years and watched as he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Harry Reid’s legacy

HARRY REID’s journey from a poverty-stricken rock miner’s son to the Senate majority leader was so novelistic the details seem made up. In his obituary, NYT’s Jonathan Martin rightly describes Reid, who died Tuesday at 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, growing up “in almost Dickensian circumstances” in Searchlight, down in the tip of Nevada:
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Harry Reid believed in victory at any cost

Former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada has died. Reid, who served in the United States Senate for three decades, reaching the apogee of his legislative career during the Obama administration, died this week from pancreatic cancer. He was 82 years old. Thus ends the life of one of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden outpaces Trump in first-year judicial confirmations, leaving his own mark on the courts

President Biden saw a record number of his circuit and district court nominees confirmed by the Senate in his first year in office, leaving his own mark on the federal courts. Over the course of 2021, the Senate confirmed 40 of Biden’s nominees to circuit and district courts across the nation – the most in one year since former President Reagan was in office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Majority Leader#Ap
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
mediaite.com

‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Radar Online.com

CNN Jake Tapper's Former Producer Rick Saleeby Is Being Investigated Over Allegations Involving 'Potential Juvenile Victims'

CNN host Jake Tapper's former senior producer Rick Saleeby is currently under probe by the authorities after being accused of committing a crime involving "potential juvenile victims." The report comes weeks after CNN producer John Griffin was arrested over criminal charges involving minors. Article continues below advertisement. According to Fox...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy