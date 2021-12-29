ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country’s most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...

The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Wednesday. Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 488,000 new cases...
WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Europe considers new Covid curbs as Omicron spreads worldwide

Countries across Europe have been considering new curbs on movement, with German scientists urging maximum and immediate restrictions on social contacts as the Omicron variant swept the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic.Many nations are on high alert just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan where a single cluster at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.The World...
Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 299,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported 3,719 additional cases of coronavirus infections and 107 more fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,951,003 and the death toll from the pandemic to 298,777. Sunday’s figures included data gathered over the course of two...
Italy reports 142 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 30,810 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883. Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
U.S. coronavirus cases hit record high

(Reuters) – The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally. The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was a figure of 250,141 recorded on Jan. 8 of this year.
Israel to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after 3 months

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
Hong Kong to tighten air crew quarantine rules amid Omicron threat

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron,...
Spain cuts isolation for COVID-positive to 7 days from 10 days

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias and regional health chiefs decided on Wednesday to cut the isolation period for people who tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10 days, the health ministry said in a statement. Spanish authorities followed other countries such as the...
Brazil registers 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil reported 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 8,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now reported a total of 618,705 coronavirus deaths and 22,254,706 total confirmed cases. The nation has registered a...
Factbox: Countries weigh need for booster COVID-19 shots

(Reuters) – Many countries are expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortening the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection against the new Omicron variant which emerged a month ago in southern Africa and Hong Kong. Studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines...
Mexico reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 298,819

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 298,819. There were also 943 new confirmed cases, bringing total cases to 3,951,946. The ministry has previously said the...
India says only Covaxin COVID-19 shot to be given to those aged 15 to 18

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya...
