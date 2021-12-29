Negotiations resume between Republic Services and sanitation workers as trash piles up

Garbage is reportedly piling up at some apartments and condominiums across San Diego County as a strike by Republic Services sanitation workers entered its sixth day. The strike by 250 workers represented by Teamsters Local 542 began at four Republic Services facilities across the county on Friday. Members of the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marked the day after Christmas which meant more trash from all the unwrapped gifts. "By next week that pile will be a lot bigger," said Rob Martau while pointing at an overflowing dumpster near his home in Bankers Hill. More than 250 Republic...
ATLANTA — COVID-19 cases are hitting City of Atlanta workers hard, which is affecting garbage pick-up in some areas. More than half of the solid waste crews are currently out with positive tests or symptoms and are waiting for results. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Sanitation workers throughout the San Diego area continued their strike Thursday for better pay and safer work conditions. Union officials say they were negotiating with Republic Services but no decisions had been made as of this morning. The strike is expected to continue around the...
Republic Services and the labor union serving Huntington Beach have ratified a labor agreement following a strike that began on December 9, abruptly halting trash collection services throughout the City. Republic has announced that full trash collection services will ramp up citywide on Friday, December 17. “I am thrilled to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — While the sanitation worker strike continues over union contract negotiations, Republic Services has brought in a team of Blue Crew relief drivers, which is their national response team of drivers and mechanics from around the country. According to Republic Services, they’re making some progress...
SAN DIEGO — The sanitation strike continued this week in Chula Vista and parts of San Diego. Some residents have been dumping trash themselves at local landfills and now apartment complexes are also finding alternative ways to get rid of their trash. On Tuesday, the trash bin areas at...
Baltimore County residents have been asking and now it’s returning. Bulk trash collection will resume in the county for the first time in 30 years, according to County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “Whitney Houston’s hit, ‘I Will Always Love You,’ topped the charts for 14 weeks. Since then, and again...
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Travel down any neighborhood in Puget Sound right now and people are bound to see full trash cans waiting to be emptied. The City of Marysville is among several municipalities in the area that are delaying garbage pick-up due to icy road conditions post Sunday's snowfall.
There will be a delay for trash pick up in the Village of Forest. Republic Trash Service will be delayed until this Friday December 31st. That is due to having several drivers out with COVID. Republic is prioritizing the best they can.
If you live in Chula Vista and Clairemont Mesa, you may have noticed your trash is piling up. That's because hundreds of sanitation workers with Republic Services are on strike. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado spoke with workers on the picket lines. Residents and businesses in Chula Vista and San Diego's...
