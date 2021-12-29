ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Negotiations resume between Republic Services and sanitation workers as trash piles up

News 8 KFMB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Tuesday afternoon, union reps...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Services#Sanitation#News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
newschannel6now.com

WF City Council discusses illegal trash services

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns.
POLITICS
wktn.com

Trash Pick Up Delayed in Forest

There will be a delay for trash pick up in the Village of Forest. Republic Trash Service will be delayed until this Friday December 31st. That is due to having several drivers out with COVID. Republic is prioritizing the best they can.
FOREST, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy