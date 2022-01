LePort Farms is a non-profit organization that takes in farm animals from various rescues and other sources. It is a family friendly and free to visit farm that has many things available for adults and kids to enjoy. Petting horses, goats, alpaca and other animals. They have a general store, a working barn, and many events throughout the year. Most of the activities are free, but they a grateful when others leave a donation in the boxes throughout the property.

