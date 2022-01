Last month, 343 Industries revealed that Halo Infinite's campaign co-op would be delayed until sometime in 2022. The Xbox developer hasn't revealed a more concrete release window just yet, but at least one player has discovered a way to enjoy the campaign with a friend! Apparently, a new glitch in the game allows two players to jump into the campaign with one another ahead of the official release. Images of the glitch were shared to the game's subreddit, but apparently those that discovered it "did it by accident and are currently looking into how to replicate it."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO