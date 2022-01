25091 Bernwood Drive, Suite 1, Bonita Springs; 239-948-4190 or www.old41.com. Old 41 Restaurant has to be one of the friendliest restaurants we’ve visited in an area that’s full of affable eateries. But friendliness counts for little if the cuisine doesn’t back it up. Fortunately, it does at Old 41, a breakfast and lunch spot. We’ve enjoyed chicken salad bowls packed with fresh, tender chicken, sandwiches loaded with toppings, and plenty of fresh-brewed iced tea to wash them down. For brunch, your choice of omelets or waffles sounds good to us. Pecan pancakes, anyone?

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO