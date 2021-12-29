ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport breaks passenger traffic record

Florida Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring November, a record-breaking 986,908 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport. This was an increase of 97% compared to November 2020 and 13% more than the passenger traffic in November...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

