Airport breaks passenger traffic record

Manchester Airport suffered long queues over the weekend due to a “significant passenger increase”, with some customers missing their flights due to prolonged waiting times.Many passengers experienced hour-long security queues from Friday night to Sunday, with some reporting that fellow travellers fainted and families were left in tears after missing flights.Dozens of photos showed long queues stretching into the departures hall from security, with no social distancing in place.A flurry of angry tweets slammed the airport for its “horrendous” organisation so close to the Christmas holidays.“Absolutely horrendous #manchesterairport tonight. 3hrs in security, hundreds missing flights including us. People getting squashed...
