“Singin’ in the Rain” set to make a splash at Broadway Palm

Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, a documentary that was to be screened for one night only in theaters on White’s 100th birthday January 17, said Friday the show will go on to honor the iconic actress, who died Thursday night. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement on the Fathom Events page promoting the screening, which was to include the showing of the doc and live footage of what would have been White’s 100th birthday party. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO