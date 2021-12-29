ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Singin’ in the Rain” set to make a splash at Broadway Palm

Florida Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-singing, all-dancing “Singin’ in the Rain” storms onto the Broadway Palm stage Dec. 31-Feb. 12. Based on the 1952 MGM film starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds, it’s the story...

