Paring to basics in 2022

Nikumiso is one of the most ingeniously delicious preparations in the entire world. That may sound like hyperbole, but consider its contents: miso, minced (ground) pork, sugar, and flavourings like onion, garlic and ginger. So it’s essentially just deliciousness, compounded,” explains food writer and restaurateur Tim Anderson.“It has many uses: you can pile it onto blocks of tofu or bowls of rice, mix it into noodles, work it through stir-fried vegetables, or just shovel it straight into your mouth, like I do. This is a classic way of serving it, simply spooned into lettuce leaves, which provide a perfect contrast...
Comments / 0