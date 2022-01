Long ago — well, it seems like a long time ago — I was a full-time movie critic who every December would name my 10 favorite movies of the year, along with a handful of runners-up. Because I’d typically seen close to a couple hundred films that year, it was an interesting exercise, though I always resisted calling it a 10-best list (how can you say what’s best without seeing everything?), or ranking my titles numerically. (I’ve always wondered — and envied — how some critics have so much clarity that they can differentiate the year’s seventh-best movie from the eighth-best.)

