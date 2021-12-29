ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune: Time to clean up the for-profit college hustle

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Too many for-profit colleges bury students in debt in...

www.timesdaily.com

hamburgreporter.com

$50,000 in College Scholarships Available from Non-Profit

A program offering 25 scholarships of $2,000 is available to Iowa high school seniors. Students not only have a chance at much-needed funds for college but can also learn ways to reduce college loan debt through the program. Iowa high school seniors may register for the Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge:...
CHARITIES
Times Daily

Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

$15 Minimum Wage Arriving in 2022 to These States! Check Here!

As the year 2021 comes to a close, a total of 26 states have declared increases in the minimum wage for 2022, with 22 of those states putting the hikes into effect on January 1. California has the largest state minimum wage, $15 per hour. According to the Bureau of...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Parent posts corrections to grammar in ‘error filled’ school union letter

A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
EDUCATION
Times Daily

$15B from Gates, French Gates tops 2021 biggest gift list

It was a healthy year for big gifts to charitable causes in 2021, a year that saw one of the largest multibillion-dollar contributions in more than a decade, according to a Chronicle of Philanthropy tally. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
CHARITIES
The Oregonian

Editorial: Cleaning up a Portland Clean Energy Fund mess

Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund officials came up with a home run of an idea: Devote some of the proceeds from the city’s new clean-energy tax to buy and install heating and cooling units for 15,000 homes. Not only would it produce the kind of energy-efficient improvements that the fund was created to do, but it would directly address some of the inequities contributing to the horrifying deaths that occurred in last summer’s suffocating heat wave.
PORTLAND, OR
Madison County Record

Reps. Davis and Peters in Chicago Tribune: “employers Should Try to Attract Workers by Offering Student Loan Debt Help”

IL U.S. House District 13 - Rodney Davis issued the following announcement on Dec. 13. U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (R-IL) and Scott Peters (D-CA) recently penned a guest column in the Chicago Tribune encouraging employers to consider tax benefits that incentivize employers to make student loan payments on behalf of their employees. Legislation creating this student loan benefit, the Employer Participation in Repayment Act, was first introduced by Reps. Davis and Peters several years ago and signed into law last year by President Trump. You can learn more about this benefit visiting rodneydavis.house.gov/studentloanbenefit.
CHICAGO, IL
Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star Editorial: Now is a good time to discuss social media actions with children

There is no shortage of uneasiness in the world. The last thing Americans need right now is a campaign of rumors about threats to schools. A national social media trend this month involved students threatening violence at school or spreading rumors of such dangers. The trend appeared to have originated on TikTok as a quest for students to skip school on Friday, Dec. 17. TikTok is a social media platform popular with teens, among other age groups.
KIDS
The Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Beaverton school board race makes national news

Conservative challenger Jeanette Schade lost by a wide margin, but she scored an appearance on 'Fox & Friends.'While the results were never in much doubt, the school board races in Beaverton were among the highest-profile elections in Oregon this past May. Instructional time was an issue in the Beaverton School District, as it was virtually everywhere. Schools had opened the year in "comprehensive distance learning," switching over to a hybrid model earlier in the spring. But the focus of the school board elections in Beaverton was on the school district's teachings — real or fictitious — around race and gender....
BEAVERTON, OR
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sustainabar: Cleaning the climate one bar at a time

Many pay lip service to the importance of conserving the Earth’s natural resources, but Julia Scheeres and her two girls have made it their business. Stop by her Albany home, and chances are you’ll find Scheeres making shampoos and hair conditioner, lotion, even dish detergent — all resembling bars of hand soap and containing ingredients like coconut oil and beeswax.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Denver

Evacuees Eligible For Immediate Insurance Help

DENVER (CBS4) – Tens of thousands of Coloradoans were evacuated as the Marshall Fire swept across Boulder County. Many left their homes in such a hurry, they were only able to gather family, pets, and maybe a few important papers. And while those under the evacuation order were waiting to find out the fate of their homes, there are insurance benefits that they can access immediately. “The way insurance works under a mandatory evacuation is that you have a certain amount of additional living expenses available to you under your homeowners policy, without damage to your home,” said Carole Walker, Executive...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Herald & Review

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Time to clean up the for-profit college hustle

Too many for-profit colleges bury students in debt in exchange for worthless degrees. These operations use hard-sell tactics to ensnare a steady flow of new students whom they convince to take out government-backed loans. They charge tuition that far exceeds the value of the education they provide. Students default on the loans in droves, leaving taxpayers on the hook.
COLLEGES
