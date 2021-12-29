Chicago Tribune: Time to clean up the for-profit college hustle

DENVER (CBS4) – Tens of thousands of Coloradoans were evacuated as the Marshall Fire swept across Boulder County. Many left their homes in such a hurry, they were only able to gather family, pets, and maybe a few important papers. And while those under the evacuation order were waiting to find out the fate of their homes, there are insurance benefits that they can access immediately. “The way insurance works under a mandatory evacuation is that you have a certain amount of additional living expenses available to you under your homeowners policy, without damage to your home,” said Carole Walker, Executive...

