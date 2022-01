Kylie Jenner has wished fans a “safe and healthy” new year while reflecting on the “significant changes” 2021 made in her life and its “many heartaches”.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a black and white photograph of herself on Instagram, which showed her clasping her hands over her growing baby bump.She wrote in the caption: “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings it brought but also the many heartaches it held.“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.“I pray this new year is...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO