A new record of 162,572 Covid cases has been registered in the latest 24-hour period in England, government figures show – up from the 160,276 new lab-confirmed Covid cases reported on Friday.A further 154 people died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, Saturday’s figures showed.Earlier, Sajid Javid said imposing new curbs on freedom to tackle coronavirus must be a last resort. The health secretary said the UK must look to “live alongside” the disease in 2022 even as he admitted Omicron would push the NHS to its limit.Separately, people are being warned not to post pictures of their negative lateral flow tests online, amid fears fraudsters are using social media posts to provide fake results. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantAnti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protestChanges made to PCR testing guidance amid record demand

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO