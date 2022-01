On a night with only four scheduled NBA games, the eyes of the league will be on Ball Arena in Denver. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a high-profile clash, and both clubs have lofty aspirations. The Warriors are 27-7 overall and 11-4 in road games this season, with the Nuggets holding a 17-16 overall mark and a record of 8-6 in home games. Draymond Green (protocols), Klay Thompson (Achilles), James Wiseman (knee) and Damion Lee (protocols) are out for Golden State. Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Monte Morris (knee) and Austin Rivers (thumb) are listed as questionable for Denver, with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and P.J. Dozier ruled out.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO