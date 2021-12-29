ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country’s most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...

The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
AFP

WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
CBS News

U.S. sees rapid spread of Omicron coronavirus variant

Researchers in the U.S. suggest the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant strain is more contagious than the Delta strain as the White House announces a plan for free at-home testing. Dr. John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
The Independent

Europe considers new Covid curbs as Omicron spreads worldwide

Countries across Europe have been considering new curbs on movement, with German scientists urging maximum and immediate restrictions on social contacts as the Omicron variant swept the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic.Many nations are on high alert just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan where a single cluster at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.The World...
U.S. administers 505 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 505,013,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 609,591,375 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 503,480,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
Slovenia reports H5N1 bird flu in small poultry farm

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Slovenia reported on Monday an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a small poultry farm in the east of the country, the STA news agency reported, quoting the country’s agency for food safety and veterinary and plant protection. A veterinarian reported...
Xian fights biggest COVID-19 outbreak in a Chinese city this year

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Xian reported on Thursday another 155 local COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to the highest seen in any Chinese city this year, as infections keep spreading eight days into lockdown for its 13 million people. The northwestern city reported...
Indonesia detects local Omicron case – health official

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday. She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported...
Italy reports record 144,243 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
Poland reports highest daily number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on private television Polsat News. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that...
Italy plans to relax isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government said on Wednesday it was planning to scrap self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or have been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the...
UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, and the deaths figures of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days also includes a backlog of deaths that were not reported properly during the festive period.
Despite surge in Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations low – Walensky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Despite a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, deaths and hospitalizations are comparatively low, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday. While the current seven day daily average of cases is about...
Mexico reports 153 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,285

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 153 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,285. The ministry also reported 8,024 new cases, bringing the total to 3,969,686. The ministry has previously said the...
