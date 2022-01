“On September 28, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky shared the results of a new study that appeared to confirm the need for mask mandates in schools,” notes Reason’s Robby Soave. The study, conducted in Arizona over the summer, “found that schools in counties without mask mandates had 3.5 times more outbreaks than schools in counties with mask mandates.” But “there were numerous problems with the study,” such as that “many of the schools that comprise its data set weren’t even open at the time the study was completed; it counted outbreaks instead of cases; it did not control for vaccination status; it included schools that didn’t fit the criteria.” Which is why the study should “be ignored entirely.” And Walensky should know better.

