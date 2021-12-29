Meat & Potatoes Set To Reopen In February

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Not every restaurant that shut down because of the pandemic is remaining closed for good.

Meat & Potatoes is downtown Pittsburgh will soon be reopening its doors.

The restaurant announced that it will restart service in February.

It went back and forth between dining and takeout in 2020, but has been closed for the last 12 months.

An exact reopening date has not been set.

More visitors are expected to be in the Cultural District when the musical Hamilton returns on February 22.