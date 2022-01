More than six months after Hong Kong’s biggest pro-democracy newspaper was forced to shut down, the closure of Stand News, another iconic pro-democracy media outlet, is seen as another body blow to press freedom in Hong Kong.On Wednesday, 200 police raided its headquarters and arrested seven people. The website announced its closure and on Thursday two of its staff – reported to be former senior editors – were charged with sedition. Known for its coverage of large-scale protests in Hong Kong as well as producing in-depth investigative projects, Stand News was an obvious target, and the Chinese authorities saw it...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO