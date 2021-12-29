ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

World oil demand in 2022 will grow by 4 million bpd: Russian Deputy PM

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): World oil consumption is expected to grow by 4.5-5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, and in 2022 it will increase...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Novak
dallassun.com

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Rising demand for electricity in the country risks widespread blackouts unless more supplies are diverted to power stations, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said in a statement. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants. The decision comes against a backdrop of surging demand, as post-pandemic economic growth across the world drives electricity needs that cannot be met from less-polluting alternatives.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Demand#Deputy Prime Minister#Russian#Ani Sputnik#Rbc
dallassun.com

China's reliance on Middle East oil increases: Report

Beijing [China], December 31 (ANI): China's reliance on Middle East oil increases despite its efforts to get to an "ecological civilization" that relies less on fossil fuels and more on renewable energy. As the world's largest oil importer seeks to become greener and more self-reliant, one might expect a shift...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
The Independent

Germany shuts down half of its remaining nuclear plants

Germany on Friday is shutting down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power.The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken by the center-left government of Gerhard Schroeder in 2002.His successor, Angela Merkel reversed her decision to extend the lifetime of Germany’s nuclear plants in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan and set 2022 as the final deadline for shutting them down.The three reactors now being...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil: Year-End With Continued Demand

Omicron did a bit of a mess at the end of 2021, with oil too. Will crude oil break new price records in 2022?. Yesterday, crude oil prices ended modestly higher after a volatile session with amplitudes increased by closing trades, as U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels – more than expected – which is a positive sign for demand.
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Russian gas exports to China reach 'record' level

As much of Europe faces rising fuel prices, gas supplies are flowing to Russia's eastern neighbor. Russian energy giant Gazprom has revealed it has pumped a record daily volume of gas to China, with the world's largest country and its most populous nation seeking to strengthen ties amid strained relations with the West.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Russia not delivering enough gas to Europe is a pack of lies Gazprom

Claims that Russia is deliberately causing natural gas shortages in Europe are baseless, according to Sergey Kupriyanov, spokesman for energy major Gazprom. "All the allegations against Russia and Gazprom relating to delivering an insufficient amount of gas to the European market are absolutely groundless, unacceptable and untrue. In other words, it is a pack of lies," he said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

World of Tanks hacker could face 5 years in Russian jail

Criminal charges were filed against a Russian who created cheats for World of Tanks, with the damage estimated at around $9m. In Russia's first such legal case, Andrey Kirsanov has been accused of selling thousands of cheats for World of Tanks and World of Warships, causing an estimated $9m in damages. He could face up to five years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OilPrice.com

China Oil Demand Seen Peaking In 2030

Crude oil demand in China is set to peak in 2030, until then driven by robust petrochemicals demand, research from state oil giant CNPC has suggested. This is a revision on 2020 research from the same organization, CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute, which at the time saw oil demand peaking at 730 million tons annually in 2025. Now, the institute expects demand to peak at 780 million tons, Reuters has reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy