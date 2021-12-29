Remains of MMA fighter found nearly 2 years after he went missing

The remains of mixed martial artist David Koenig were discovered in Missouri. David Koenig Memorial Fundraiser

Human remains found in a wooded area in Missouri last week have been identified as those of an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who went missing nearly two years ago, authorities said.

The remains of David Koenig were discovered last Wednesday by a man searching for deer antlers in Branson, police said.

A forensic pathologist confirmed the identity of the remains and determined through an examination that foul play was not suspected in Koenig’s death as no trauma was found, according to Branson police.

“While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said in a statement.

Koenig was last seen on Feb. 8, 2020. Since then, multiple agencies had been searching for him.