THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

One of my favorite shows these days is a series called “A Taste of History.” It’s host is chef Walter Staib, an internationally known chef with over four decades of cooking experience. He also happens to be an expert at “open hearth cooking,” meaning he can cook over an open fire in a large fireplace with all the original cooking utensils our forefathers would have used. He travels to different spots and cooks historic dishes in notable kitchens such as Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello to the banks of the Delaware River at Washington’s Crossing. He locates original recipes from the 1700’s and early 1800’s, securing the original regional ingredients and creating an end product that is identical to what our forefathers would have experienced. The dishes were surprisingly complex and labor intensive, with dishes such as “Fried Lake Perch with Sally Lunn croutons,” “New England Boiled Dinner,” and “Baked and Stuffed Sturgeon.” The boiled dinner consisted of beef brisket, pork shoulder and chicken as the proteins, and more root vegetables, spices and herbs than I have room to list. A Christmas recipe which he shares is “Virginia Ham and Oysters” along with “Chestnut Fritters.” As a bonafide foodie, the thought of time travel back to that era to experience the tastes, smells and traditions of those times would be quite an adventure.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO