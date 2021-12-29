Twin Star Gallery’s work on display through January

Wotiz Gallery Exhibit to take place 6th January 2022. The Wotiz Gallery of the Milton Public Library will host the paintings of local artist Stephanie Van Riet from January 6th to the 31st. She will be showing 15 illustrative works composed of gouache, watercolor and colored pencil on paper that focus on the characteristic details of classical architecture and the beauty of the Italian landscape, inspired by her studies of art history and conservation work in the cities of Perugia and Rome in Italy. Van Riet has a B.A. in Studio Art and Anthropology from Connecticut College and is currently working towards a Post-Baccalaureate certificate in Fine Arts from Brandeis University. Her art practice is informed by her experience in material preservation and exploration of culture, as she examines the world around her through her prints, paintings and paper sculpture. She has taught various art mediums at the Philly Art Center in Philadelphia, PA and at the Charles River Creative Arts Program in MA. In addition to teaching, Van Riet has worked at many art institutions including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Lyman Allyn Museum of Art in New London, CT, Zullo Gallery in Medfield, MA and The Print Center in Philadelphia, PA. Her work has been included in several group exhibitions, both in the Boston area and in Connecticut, and she was awarded Juror’s Best in Show in her senior Thesis Exhibition, at Connecticut College in 2019. Her ornate and colorful paintings are fun to see, as her affinity for whimsical design and keenness for playful detail evokes a rich nostalgia in each of her creations. We hope you might stop by the Library this month to enjoy this new exhibit, and for more information about applying for an MPL art display, Email [email protected] or call Jean Hlady at (617) 898-4964, Reference Department. The Milton Public Library is located at 476 Canton Avenue, Milton.

MILTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO