ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Twin Star Gallery’s work on display through January

By Submitted to Prosector
Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin Star Gallery artists Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis will be showing their ceramics and photographs for purchase at the Courtyard Suites the entire month of January, after a successful run...

www.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alpena News

‘Season of Light’ on display through Jan. 6 at museum

Besser Museum for Northeast Michigan’s “Season of Light” decorated tree display is up through Jan. 6. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, but it is closed on Tuesdays and this Saturday, New Year’s Day. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit bessermuseum.org.
MUSEUMS
WISH-TV

Emerging artists’ work on display in new Fishers exhibit

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Emerging artists within Fishers Arts Council are displaying their skills at a new exhibit in the city hall. There are up to 60 pieces of artwork on display from paintings, stone cutting into jewelry, pottery to crochet. The artwork is either done by someone who...
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Twin Star Gallery#Courtyard Suites
ledger.news

Local Art Galleries Have Amazing Shows in January

Gallery 10 celebrates the new year with a sale of recycled, repurposed art. Paintings that have been rotated out of first owners’ collections will be offered at substantially reduced prices. There will be art supplies galore, some brand new and unused, others slightly used, all with value to artists looking for something to add to their trove and to beginners who are treading softly before making a big investment in supplies. Paintings, artwork, brushes, paint, easels, canvases, frames. Gallery 10 will be having a Studio Sale Extraordinaire during the month of January.
VISUAL ART
thelaurelofasheville.com

Oil Paintings From Three Artists at Asheville Gallery of Art in January

Asheville Gallery of Art will host a three-artist group show in January titled Mountain Inspirations. Gallery members Jan Smith, Mandy Kjellstrom and Raymond Byram will exhibit pieces in the show, which runs from Sunday, January 2, through Monday, January 31. An event to meet the artists will be held at the gallery on First Friday, January 7, from 5—8 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Day

In the Galleries: Two January exhibits at Lyme Art Association

Lyme Art Association’s “First Impressions” exhibition is a juried exhibition of the Association’s Associate Artist members, accomplished artists who have been successfully exhibiting in selective shows. This exhibit will include a variety of media and themes: landscape, portrait and still life paintings, as well as sculpture....
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Stanford Daily

Photo Gallery: A drive through the Great Dickens Christmas Fair

Don’t let COVID-19 steal your holiday cheer! The Great Dickens Christmas Fair at Daly City’s Cow Palace is an annual monthlong tradition that will magically transport you to London during the age of Charles Dickens. Mingle with 19th-century Londonites dressed in traditional Victorian garb as they greet you with an authentic cockney accent. Stroll through hay-laden walkways filled with Dickens’ characters like Bob Crachit, Jacob Marley and Tiny Tim — all while feasting on Christmas pudding.
DALY CITY, CA
Vermillion Plain Talk

Northern Plains Indian Artist In Residence Exhibition On Display In John A. Day Gallery

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota is proud to announce the exhibition of the 2021 Northern Plains Indian Artist In Residence (NPIAR), Reyna Hernandez. "How to Open a Body to the Stars" is open in the John A. Day Gallery from Dec. 13, 2021-Jan. 14, 2022. A closing reception will be held Jan. 14 from 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 p.m.
VERMILLION, SD
veronews.com

GALLERY 14 – January 2022 – Visual Poetry

Contact: Dorothy Napp Schindel 772 234-1621 dnschindel@gmail.com. Derek Gores, Cliffton Chandler, Joan Earnhart, and Maslow. Gallery 14 presents VISUAL POETRY: Derek Gores, Cliffton Chandler, Joan Earnhart and Maslow. The show, which opened on November 30th will continue through January 28th.. There will be a reception on Friday January 7th in...
VERO BEACH, FL
miltonscene.com

Wotiz Gallery Exhibit to take place 6th January 2022

Wotiz Gallery Exhibit to take place 6th January 2022. The Wotiz Gallery of the Milton Public Library will host the paintings of local artist Stephanie Van Riet from January 6th to the 31st. She will be showing 15 illustrative works composed of gouache, watercolor and colored pencil on paper that focus on the characteristic details of classical architecture and the beauty of the Italian landscape, inspired by her studies of art history and conservation work in the cities of Perugia and Rome in Italy. Van Riet has a B.A. in Studio Art and Anthropology from Connecticut College and is currently working towards a Post-Baccalaureate certificate in Fine Arts from Brandeis University. Her art practice is informed by her experience in material preservation and exploration of culture, as she examines the world around her through her prints, paintings and paper sculpture. She has taught various art mediums at the Philly Art Center in Philadelphia, PA and at the Charles River Creative Arts Program in MA. In addition to teaching, Van Riet has worked at many art institutions including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Lyman Allyn Museum of Art in New London, CT, Zullo Gallery in Medfield, MA and The Print Center in Philadelphia, PA. Her work has been included in several group exhibitions, both in the Boston area and in Connecticut, and she was awarded Juror’s Best in Show in her senior Thesis Exhibition, at Connecticut College in 2019. Her ornate and colorful paintings are fun to see, as her affinity for whimsical design and keenness for playful detail evokes a rich nostalgia in each of her creations. We hope you might stop by the Library this month to enjoy this new exhibit, and for more information about applying for an MPL art display, Email [email protected] or call Jean Hlady at (617) 898-4964, Reference Department. The Milton Public Library is located at 476 Canton Avenue, Milton.
MILTON, MA
Americajr.com

GALLERY: 2021 Holiday Display at ARIA Resort & Casino features giant snow globe

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas to check out their new holiday lobby display. A cheery display has arrived at ARIA Resort & Casino with fun and flavorful pastry masterpieces designed to delight audiences of all ages. A life-size gingerbread man, a donut tower, sugar-filled candy canes, an overflowing cup of hot cocoa, ice cream cones, snowflakes and more, all made entirely of chocolate, sugar and fondant, will welcome guests in the ARIA Lobby throughout the holiday season. It features an exquisite snow globe with a base made from 200 sugar panels; inside the globe, a hot cocoa cup is filled with tasty treats such as a large candy cane, colorful bears, a happy snowman, and other holiday confections.
LAS VEGAS, NV
witzamfm.com

Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Announces Addition of Myra Schuetter's Works to Gallery

Local Sources - Jasper Community Arts with support from Hoffman Office Supply will present the work of Jasper watercolor artist Myra Schuetter for the months of January and February at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The large, detailed watercolors that fill the gallery by Schuetter are all issue-driven. Schuetter states, “I...
JASPER, IN
Minot Daily News

Minot Sertoma light display runs through Saturday

The annual Sertoma light display in Minot’s Oak Park is drawing lots of attention again this year. Although Sertoma doesn’t track the number of vehicles, the display already has generated about $45,000 to $50,000, which the club will be donating back into the community through a variety of worthwhile causes in the coming year, said Sertoma secretary Susan Stewart.
MINOT, ND
Mercury

Julie Longacre art gallery going on display at Chestnut Knoll

Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care invites the public to 120 W. Fifth St., Boyertown, for an art gallery featuring local artist Julie Longacre. The art gallery opens at noon on Saturday, Jan. 8, and runs through Monday, Jan. 31, with viewing times from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BOYERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy