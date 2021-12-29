ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials’ decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation...

www.recordargusnews.com

Sherwood Gazette

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Wednesday. Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 488,000 new cases...
iheart.com

CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
recordargusnews.com

Do at-home COVID- 19 tests detect the omicron variant? Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using athome tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 whether it is delta […]
healthcanal.com

New Covid-19 Isolation & Quarantine Guidelines Leave Confusion

New guidelines on isolation and quarantine released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on 27 Dec 2021 have left State and health officials confused. In the same light, it has also left the CDC open to accusations of making decisions based on pressure lobbying and politics. According...
Marietta Daily Journal

CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation time with omicron cases surging

People who have COVID-19 can leave isolation after five days if they are no longer experiencing symptoms, U.S. health officials said, cutting the previously recommended period in half as the omicron variant spurs a jump in infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Monday that...
recordargusnews.com

US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the […]
Atmore Advance

ADPH: COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period shortened

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced recently it shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic and if persons can wear a mask when around others. These updates are recommended as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the...
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
SlashGear

CDC: Black hole of antigen testing could hide a COVID iceberg

Earlier this week, the CDC recommended new quarantine guidelines for those who test positive for asymptomatic COVID or those who are exposed to someone with COVID. This new guidance came as the Omicron variant spreads quickly through communities, leaving some scratching their heads. The director of the CDC sat down for an interview with NPR to explain these new guidelines, and we learned that we might not even have a complete picture of how quickly Omicron is spreading because of a lack of testing.
