Public Safety

Mom of Indiana Baby With Broken Bones Admits Squeezing Infant Hard

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLBJs_0dY25RPq00
Indiana mom accused of abuseIndiana State Police

Indiana State News by Cyn Mackley

The mother of a severely injured Indiana infant admitted to police that she had squeezed the baby hard with both hands two weeks before he was taken to the hospital on Christmas Eve with multiple broken bones.

Medical workers at IU Ball Memorial Hospital contacted police to report a 2-month-old with several fractured ribs. The baby also suffered from bruising and previous injuries to its shoulder and leg.

An air ambulance transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital for additional treatment.

When officers interviewed the parent, they told police the child was primarily in its mother's care and that no one besides her had the child in their care.

Parents Faith Sharrock and Jason Gregory both admitted to using drugs but claimed they did not harm the child despite noticing suspicious bruised on the baby recently. Sharrock admitted to squeezing the baby hard during a fit of frustration.

Indiana police charged Sharrock with felony battery serious injury on juvenile and felony neglect of a dependent. Gregory faces two counts of felony neglect of a dependant.

Deb Wilson
3d ago

What is wrong with people? they have just gone crazy.Hurting their own children, parents, grandparents.. As it says they will do in the Bible.

noneya
3d ago

She needs the same thing done to her where every bone in her body is broken.

Guest - 53
2d ago

This really angers me…I can’t stand this crazy devil breaks poor innocent baby hand…I volunteer to go see that UNFIT MOTHER then break both hands till bones shattered in pieces….How can anyone do this to baby…Why ? This so SAD…💔 ❤️‍🩹. : (

