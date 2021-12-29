Mom of Indiana Baby With Broken Bones Admits Squeezing Infant Hard

Indiana mom accused of abuse Indiana State Police

Indiana State News by Cyn Mackley

The mother of a severely injured Indiana infant admitted to police that she had squeezed the baby hard with both hands two weeks before he was taken to the hospital on Christmas Eve with multiple broken bones.

Medical workers at IU Ball Memorial Hospital contacted police to report a 2-month-old with several fractured ribs. The baby also suffered from bruising and previous injuries to its shoulder and leg.

An air ambulance transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital for additional treatment.

When officers interviewed the parent, they told police the child was primarily in its mother's care and that no one besides her had the child in their care.

Parents Faith Sharrock and Jason Gregory both admitted to using drugs but claimed they did not harm the child despite noticing suspicious bruised on the baby recently. Sharrock admitted to squeezing the baby hard during a fit of frustration.

Indiana police charged Sharrock with felony battery serious injury on juvenile and felony neglect of a dependent. Gregory faces two counts of felony neglect of a dependant.