Reynolds garners three All-State 1A selections

On Thursday night, the Michigan State Spartans stormed back from an 11 point deficit to defeat the Pittsburgh Panthers by a score of 31-21 to win the 2021 Peach Bowl. Not only did the Panthers lose the game but a video has now emerged showing a couple of their players throwing punches at each other on the sideline.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart says Brock Bowers is dealing with a shoulder injury that led to him coming out of the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal on Friday night. Bowers led the Bulldogs with 6 catches for 68 yards and an opening touchdown that sparked...
It has not been a fun night for Michigan fans, especially the ones who traveled to Miami to watch their team in the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines came into tonight rolling, winners of five straight, including a victory over Ohio State and a beatdown of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, they’ve been outclassed by Georgia tonight.
When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game on January 10, they will do so shorthanded. Linebacker Chaz Chambliss will miss the first half of that contest after being ejected on Saturday. Chambliss was called for a questionable targeting penalty in a 34-11...
Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday, winning by a final score of 27-6. Shortly after the Cotton Bowl came to an end, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the game. The Cincinnati product made it very clear that he wasn’t impressed by Alabama’s performance.
ARLINGTON, Texas (WKRC) - Bearcat Nation showed up to the Cotton Bowl Friday and showed up big. Unfortunately, the team came up short. The University of Alabama overpowered the University of Cincinnati, and when the game clock ticked down to zero, UC’s season ended. It was a historic season....
The excitement surrounding football campaigns at Harrisburg and a handful of other District 3 programs continued Wednesday with the release of the Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State team. Athlete Kyle Williams Jr., DB Justin Cook and DE Terrell Reynolds, PennLive’s Defensive Player of the Year, all were selected...
West Orange receiver Jayden Gibson likely will not play in Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game after suffering a slightly pulled hamstring in Thursday’s opening practice at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium. Gibson, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver who will enroll at Oklahoma in January, had planned to take it easy this week. It didn’t matter. ...
Trion Running Back and Kennesaw State University commit, Rob Brown has been named to the Recruit Georgia All State team. Brown ended up leading the entire state of Georgia with a 218 yard per game average. He totaled 2,621 rushing yards on the season with an insane 10.3 yards per carry and 40 touchdowns.
Following Clemson's 20-13 win over Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl, Robbie Caldwell was given a Gatorade bath. Yes, Clemson's offensive line coach was more than deserving, considering a tumultuous season that (...)
The Clemson Insider caught up with the head coach of a running back in the 2022 recruiting class that Clemson has expressed interest in, as a possible fallback plan for Trevor Etienne. Clemson has been mentioning (...)
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Five more Wyoming Valley Conference players received all-state honors Thursday on the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select teams. Berwick defensive back Drey Wilk and linebacker Spencer Kishbaugh were chosen to the Class 4A first team. Hazleton Area running back Matt Buchman...
RAYNE - During a season still plagued with COVID restrictions and not knowing whether your team would play from week to week, the Rayne High Wolves kept their heads low, worked hard and hit their peak in the homestretch of the 2021 football season for the school’s first out-right district title since the 1980’s.
A number of State College and Bald Eagle Area players were named to PaFootballNews.com’s Coaches Select All-State Team on Thursday. State College fullback Brady Bendik and offensive guard Michael Dincher were named to the Class 6A first team. State College slot receiver TJ Yoder and defensive end Stephen Scourtis were named to the second team. Both Bald Eagle Area kick and punt returner Gavin Eckley and nose guard Hunter McCool were named as first team Class 2A selections.
