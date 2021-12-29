ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks sloppy after long layoff, but top Coyotes in NHL’s highest-scoring game this season

By Curtis Pashelka
Paradise Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sharks set a new season-high in goals and it was just barely enough to beat the worst team in the NHL. The Sharks coughed up three two-goal leads Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes, including one late in the third period. But in the shootout, Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both...

www.paradisepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paradise Post

Sharks rally after embarrassingly slow start, still lose to Penguins

The first period started ugly for the San Jose Sharks against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, and it only became more unsightly with each passing minute. Then the second period began. After allowing six goals in the first 19:32 and trailing by five after the opening...
NHL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes ready for first game of new calendar year after a week of postponements

Coyotes (6-21-3) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-11-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gila River Arena. (Bally Sports Arizona Plus, ESPN 620 AM, KHOV 105.1 FM in Spanish) — The Coyotes come into their second meeting with the Jets this season having registered at least a point in their last two games. They got two from an overtime win at Anaheim on Dec. 17, and one from an 8-7 overtime shootout loss at San Jose on Dec. 28. Those are the only two games the Coyotes have played in 19 days. In that span, five other Coyotes games have been postponed as the NHL grapples with COVID cases and positive tests among American and Canadian teams. ... One of the Coyotes' six wins this season came against the Jets, 1-0 on Nov. 29 in Winnipeg. That night, Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots in goal for the Coyotes, the rookie's first career NHL shutout. ... Arizona might have a few players on the ice Tuesday night that have come out of COVID protocol. Forwards Christian Fischer, Travis Boyd and Liam O'Brien practiced Monday, as did defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. Also, defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Ryan Dzingel took part Monday and are close to returns from injury though neither is expected to play on Tuesday. ... The Jets didn't play for two weeks until a 5-4 overtime win over Vegas on Sunday in Nevada.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Timmins
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Jakob Chychrun
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Carter Hutton
Person
Andrew Ladd
Paradise Post

Injured Sharks’ winger to remain out of lineup for at least another week

Rudolfs Balcers will not join the Sharks on their road trip as he remains at least another week or two away from being able to return from a lower body injury, coach Bob Boughner said Sunday prior to his team’s game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boughner had suggested last...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#Logan Couture#The Pacific Division#The Los Angeles Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
Marin Independent Journal

San Jose Sharks captain placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Logan Couture became the latest San Jose Sharks player to enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Sharks announced Tuesday that Couture, the team’s captain and top-line center, and fellow forward Lane Pederson had both entered the league’s COVID protocol, joining defenseman Mario Ferraro on the list of unavailable players.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy