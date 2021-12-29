ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks sloppy after long layoff, but top Coyotes in NHL’s highest-scoring game this season

By Curtis Pashelka
East Bay Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sharks set a new season-high in goals and it was just barely enough to beat the worst team in the NHL. The Sharks coughed up three two-goal leads Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes, including one late in the third period. But in the shootout, Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both...

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Timmins
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Jakob Chychrun
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Carter Hutton
Person
Andrew Ladd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#Logan Couture#The Pacific Division#The Los Angeles Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Marin Independent Journal

San Jose Sharks captain placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Logan Couture became the latest San Jose Sharks player to enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Sharks announced Tuesday that Couture, the team’s captain and top-line center, and fellow forward Lane Pederson had both entered the league’s COVID protocol, joining defenseman Mario Ferraro on the list of unavailable players.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames Weekly: 2 Big Wins After Long Layoff, Postponements & More

Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks — seeking scoring from others besides Alex DeBrincat — mix up their lines ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Colorado Avalanche

The Chicago Blackhawks shuffled their forward lines at the morning skate Tuesday, giving the group a drastically different look. Brandon Hagel joined Patrick Kane’s line with Henrik Borgström. Alex DeBrincat switched to a line with Jonathan Toews and Dominik Kubalík. MacKenzie Entwistle was promoted from the taxi squad to join Kirby Dach and Philipp Kurashev. Dylan Strome centered the fourth ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy