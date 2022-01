Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan State on Thursday night and left the game. With 7:57 left in the quarter, Patti ran 16 yards and dove for the pylon to tie the game at 7-7. After Patti went back to the sideline, he was taken to the locker room by Pitt's medical staff.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO