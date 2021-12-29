ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waymo unveils design for a robotaxi without a steering wheel

Cover picture for the articleWaymo has unveiled a design for a self-driving robotaxi without a steering wheel and pedals. The autonomous-vehicle specialist announced this week that it’s partnered with Chinese automaker Geely to build a Zeekr minivan filled entirely with passenger seats. The all-electric, self-driving minivan will be designed and developed in...

Truth About Cars

Best Steering Wheel Locks: No Theft Turn

Let’s get something clear right from the start: these locks are best thought of as a deterrent to the scourge that is vehicle theft and not an outright prevention tool. If two identical cars are parked side by each, one with a steering wheel lock and one without, there’s a good chance the robber is going to target the one sans lock.
CARS
insideevs.com

Arrival Car Resembles A Futuristic Fiat Multipla For Ride Hailing

Ride hailing will continue to grow in popularity and make traditional taxi cabs obsolete (30+ million ride hailing drivers around the world), so there will be increased demand for vehicles specifically designed for this purpose. Arrival is trying to get in on that market with a new hatchback/minivan that it designed with input from Uber (as well as Uber drivers).
CARS
SlashGear

Waymo and Zeekr team up to build a fleet of sleek autonomous EV taxis

Chinese company Geely Holding Group has announced that its Zeekr brand has teamed with Waymo to develop a self-driving EV taxi intended for use in the US. Once the development and manufacturing process is complete, the upcoming autonomous electric vehicle will be delivered to Waymo, which will integrated the new vehicles with its existing Waymo Driver platform.
CARS
techeblog.com

NIO ET5 Electric Sedan Revealed, Has Augmented Reality Technology and 620-Mile Range

NIO Day 2021, held in Suzhou, China, was a massive success because the company unveiled the ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan that will take on the Tesla Model 3. What stands out most is PanoCinema, the panoramic and immersive digital cockpit on the ET5, complete with AR and VR technologies. The company partnered with NREAL to collaborate on AR glasses exclusive to NIO, which can project an effective screen size of 201-inches at 6 meters. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
TECHNOLOGY
Flying Magazine

Eviation Unveils Executive Cabin Design for All-Electric Aircraft

Aircraft manufacturer Eviation Aircraft has introduced its design for the executive cabin version of Alice, its all-electric aircraft. The six-seater executive concept is being designed to appeal to the regional corporate traveler. In a statement announcing the design, Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay called the cabin “the epitome of pure all-electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HackerNoon

An Intro to Robotaxi and Tesla’s Foray into Autonomous Taxis

Robotaxi is defined as a fully autonomous vehicle that can pick up and drop passengers at their destinations without any need of a driver inside the car. Elon Musk was confident about bringing forward fully autonomous cars and robotaxis by the end of 2020. However, the prediction was too optimistic as fully autonomous vehicles are still quite challenging to achieve. Launching an autonomous car has real risks and dangers that can cause injury or even death. The complications involved in this matter are grave grave and Tesla might be over-thinking over the matter.
CARS
RideApart

Indian Partners With Wheels and Waves For Chief Design Contest

Ever since Indian introduced its latest-generation Chief in February, 2021, the brand has launched the 2022 Chief Build-Off and the Create A Legend design contest. Apparently, those two competitions haven’t displayed the Chief’s full custom potential, as Indian partners with the Wheels and Waves festival for yet another design contest.
WORLD
hypebeast.com

Porsche Design Unveils Sleek Aluminum-Wrapped Earphones

Porsche Design fuses functionality with style with the launch of its new PDT60 wireless earphones. Wrapped in aluminum, the earphones offer a sleek and minimal aesthetic for elevated music listening. The device features optional active noise cancelling that filters out ambient and background noise, electronic noise cancelling, five hours of playtime, a built-in IR sensor and water resistance to IPX5. Additionally, the lightweight earphones come with flexible ear tips to ensure maximum fit and comfort.
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

the design is WITHOUT SECRETS

The renderings of the new covers relating to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra reveal what the camera bumper and design profile of the super flagship will be. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: here are the covers of the device revealed. The next flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S series, which should...
CELL PHONES
yicaiglobal.com

Google Signs Up China’s Geely to Make Robotaxis

(Yicai Global) Dec. 29 -- Google is enlisting the electric car arm of China’s Geely Automobile Holdings to make self-driving vehicles for the US tech behemoth’s autonomous ride-hailing unit Waymo, Geely said today. Zeekr will design and make the electric cars at its facility in Gothenburg, Sweden and...
BUSINESS
Cars
Google
technave.com

Official teaser unveils front design of Xiaomi 12 series

Earlier this week, it was leaked that Xiaomi planned to launch its latest flagship series before the end of the year. Thanks to leaks, the design of the Xiaomi 12 series is no longer a secret. But the official teaser does confirm what it looks like. Yesterday, Xiaomi announced a...
CELL PHONES
KTVZ

Waymo will partner with China’s Geely to develop electric robotaxis

Waymo is teaming up with Chinese carmaker Geely to build electric, fully autonomous robotaxis for the United States. The self-driving arm of Google parent company Alphabet announced the partnership Tuesday, calling the deployment of the cars a big part of its commitment to “expanding access to sustainable transportation.”. Both...
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Waymo Likes What It Sees In Zeekr

Waymo is widely agreed to be the furthest along when it comes to making an autonomous car that is some level of actually autonomous, as opposed to the ones that merely say they are. So it says something that Waymo said Tuesday that it was collaborating with Zeekr, the Geely-owned EV brand. Well, mostly it speaks to the credibility of Zeekr and Geely, since it’s hard to be sure about any new EV brand.
TECHNOLOGY
DC Rainmaker

Zwift Shows Off Zwift Ride & Zwift Wheel Hardware Designs

Zwift appears to have just pre-announced their own new Zwift bike & Zwift trainer, in a hardware purchasing survey that went out to a selection of users. The survey outlined two new Zwift products – a smart bike called the Zwift Ride, and then a direct drive trainer called the Zwift Wheel. Most notably, the Zwift trainer can be upgraded into the Zwift smart bike, which then includes illuminated wheels to basically make yourself a real-world glowing Zwift Tron bike. Seriously!
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

Top 10 e-bicycle designs of 2021

In 2021, living more sustainably and consciously should be a priority for all of us, – whether it’s making changes in our daily lives, consumption, or even our means of transportation. Our typical fossil-fuel-consuming means of transportation need to be replaced by greener and more environment-friendly alternatives, and Electric Bicycles are an appealing option! Not only do they curb fuel consumption and reduce automotive emissions, but they’re also a healthy source of exercise for us! I mean, not only do we get to save the Earth from air pollution, but we can also get some intense cardio done. And they’re becoming an increasingly popular option day by day. It’s estimated that by 2023, the total number of electric bicycles in circulation around the world, will be 300 million, which is an exponential increase, from the 200 million back in 2019. It looks like everyone is slowly and steadily hopping onto the e-bicycle bandwagon! And, we’ve curated a whole range of innovative designs for you. From a sleek portable e-bike with a unique three-fold mechanism to a transforming and self-balancing unicycle – we have a whole collection of sleek, modern, and super cool e-bikes for you!
BICYCLES
TechCrunch

Waymo partners with Geely to make electric AVs for ride hail in the US

Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous driving technology arm, is partnering with Chinese automaker Geely to build an all-electric, self-driving ride-hailing vehicle. The companies will integrate Waymo Driver, Waymo’s AV system, into Geely’s Zeekr vehicles for use in U.S. markets “in the years to come.”. While Waymo is not...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Get Excited For The Volkswagen ID.Buzz Electric Bus

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is arguably the most hotly anticipated electric vehicle that the German automaker has proposed thus far. Fans of the original bay-window, split-window, and other variants of the Volkswagen bus have been excited about the possibility of a retro-futuristic fun machine like an electric family van, and Volkswagen has been keeping the positive publicity going by revealing an autonomous prototype and a teaser of the vehicle in vibrant, colorful camouflage. Now we're getting another teaser, and it says that 2022 is the year of the ID.Buzz, suggesting that a reveal could be imminent.
CARS

