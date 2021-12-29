ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Black Bass Rules Proposed for 2022

viannews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout harvest, fish-This year, the Wildlife Department’s Fisheries Division proposed a...

www.viannews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fernandinaobserver.com

FWC approves rules to facilitate management for trophy largemouth bass

At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved rules to facilitate management for trophy largemouth bass. Staff has engaged stakeholders through angler creel surveys, a virtual public meeting, email outreach and signage at the effected resources listing the proposed rule changes. Stakeholder support was high.
ANIMALS
bassmaster.com

Three rules for winter bass fishing

I’ve fished around the country for years in the winter. And, no matter where I’ve been I’ve found three constants — I like to call them rules — for catching bass when the water gets cold and the days get short. Here goes …. Fish...
HOBBIES
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

FWC meeting: Dolphin fish limits to decrease, bass to be sold, shrimp rules clarified

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved several significant rule changes that will go into effect in 2022, and is working on more. Anglers will find reduced bag limits for dolphin fish (mahi mahi). Seafood consumers will find largemouth bass on restaurant menus. And captive wildlife owners will find some changes to permit requirements.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#The Wildlife Department#Fisheries Division
Black Enterprise

Meet the Founders of the Black-Owned Wine Label Disrupting the Wine and Spirits Industry

What started out as a genuine passion and curiosity about wine and its rich history has turned into a new wine label curated to enhance and educate the Black community. Howard University alum Aaron “Michael” Coad and Terrence “Lavelle” Low founded Michael Lavelle Wines, a luxury private wine label, on Juneteenth of 2020 after recognizing a void in culturally relevant wine craftsmanship offered to millennials and minority audiences. Aiming to change the way people of color experience wine, the founders partnered with Sommelier Devin Kennedy and Brandon Crump, a client service and operations specialist. Now, the four friends are working to disrupt the predominantly white-owned industry that, according to Bloomberg, had less than 1 percent of Black ownership (out of 8,000 winemakers, negociants, and brand owners) in the U.S. in 2020.
DRINKS
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Wildlife News: New Black Bass Rules Proposed for 2022

Each year, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) proposes changes in Title 800, the administrative rules that govern hunting, fishing and Wildlife Department operations. This year, the Wildlife Department’s Fisheries Division is proposing a rule change allowing anglers to keep smaller, more abundant largemouth and smallmouth bass, while limiting the harvest of larger bass. The proposal aims to remove the 14-inch minimum length limit from lakes and reservoirs, and would allow anglers to keep only one bass greater than 16 inches daily. If approved, biologists anticipate a positive impact on the overall quality of Oklahoma’s black bass populations.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy