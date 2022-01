We are amazed and touched by what we see happen through this ministry. We have spent a year doing our best to love everyone that has crossed our path. God wants people to know that He sees them and cares for them. We remind them that they are loved, that He provides and that He created all of us to find strength in community. When people are hungry, thirsty, homeless, poorly clothed, sick or in prison - we get to be there for each other.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO