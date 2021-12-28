ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

Stars of the Day: This freshman led Bridgewater-Raynham boys basketball to victory

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSLzG_0dY22Yly00

BRIDGEWATER— Talk about having an instant impact.

Led by a 20 point effort from freshman guard Windston Legentus, Bridgewater-Raynham cruised to a 87-59 win over Sandwich in the first round of the 2021 Larry Fisher Holiday Tournament at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School to improve to 3-1 overall on the season.

Senior John McClaren scored 17 points for the Trojans while junior forward Ruudvan Joseph had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

B-R will face Greater New Bedford in the championship game Wednesday night.

Oliver Ames 62, Dighton-Rehoboth 39

The Tigers proved too much for the Falcons in the first round of the Muscato Holiday Tournament, as they suffered a non-league loss and fall to 1-1 on the season.

Senior forward Ryan Ouellete led the D-R offense with 20 points, while fellow senior Nick Antonio added eight.

The Falcons will face Cardinal Spellman in the conciliation game Thursday at Oliver Ames High School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bridgewater-Raynham 56, Fontbonne Academy 30

The Trojans improved to 3-1 with a non-league win over the Ducks in the first round of the Mansfield Hearts for Hope Tournament at Mansfield High School.

Sophomore forward Natalia Hall-Rosa led B-R with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, while fellow sophomore Reese Bartlett had nine points, five steals and four rebounds.

The Trojans will face Westwood Thursday night in the championship game.

Dartmouth 51, Dighton-Rehoboth 26

The Falcons fell to the Indians on the road in non-league action and are now 2-3 on the season.

Junior guard Ella Damon led the D-R offense with 11 points.

HOCKEY

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 5, Cranston West (R.I.) 0

The Falcons from Mass. shut out the Falcons from R.I. in the semi-finals of the Crusader Christmas Classic to improve to 6-0 overall.

Junior forwards Liam Fecteau and Matt Cunha each scored a pair of goals while senior forward Devin Dailey added the other.

DRS will play St. Rita’s (Ill.) in the tournament's championship game Wednesday morning at the Benny Magiera Ice Rink in West Warwick, R.I.

WRESTLING

North Attleboro 44, Taunton 28

Cumberland (R.I.) 43, Taunton 28

The Tigers suffered a pair of losses to the Red Rocketeers and Clippers in a tri-meet and are now 5-3 on the season.

Ryan Jones (120), Christian Balmain (160), Ethan Harris (182) and Peter Ye (220) all won both of their matches for the Tigers, while Landen Rodriguez (113), Ben Mandeville (145) and Avery Justa (195) each had a win.

High school scores for Tuesday Dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Durfee 77, Taunton 72

Bridgewater-Raynham 87, Sandwich 59

Oliver Ames 61, Dighton-Rehoboth 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Durfee 59, Taunton 53

Bridgewater-Raynham 56, Fontbonne Academy 30

Dartmouth 51, Dighton-Rehoboth 26

HOCKEY

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 5, Cranston West (R.I.) 0

WRESTLING

North Attleboro 44, Taunton 28

Cumberland (R.I.) 43, Taunton 28

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Taunton, MA
City
Bridgewater, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Bridgewater, MA
Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Falcons#Bridgewater Raynham#Greater New Bedford#Dighton Rehoboth 39#Tigers#Oliver Ames High School#Fontbonne Academy#Ducks#Mansfield High School#Westwood#Dartmouth#Dighton Rehoboth 26#Indians#Drs
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

324
Followers
158
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy