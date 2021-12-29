ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Murder-Suicide Rocks Michigan Town

A 23-year-old Michigan man shot and killed his twin brother and the family dog, shot his father, and then turned the gun on himself. According to the Troy, Michigan Police, they received a call from a home on Lark Drive just after midnight on Monday. A 62-year-old man told police his son shot him. Moments, later another caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a tree on Parrot Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 23-year-old man shot dead in the basement. His father was treated and transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. A 64-year-old woman in the home was unharmed.

Officers discovered a 23-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the crash scene on Parrot Drive. The family dog was dead from a gunshot wound in the back of the car. Police said the same handgun was used in each shooting.

The father is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

S Mason
3d ago

Very sad. Also, all this isolation doesn't help. We need to take care of each other.

Jayson Richards
3d ago

yet we never address mental health 😕 in this country

Randy Elder
3d ago

more proof of a failed mental health system not gun regulations.

