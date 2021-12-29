Letters to the editor (12/29/21)

Two days till 2022, imagine that… can’t wait to see what ’22 has in store for us, or maybe I can… I don’t know..do you? I do thank all the people who have helped our communities in the past year. It’s been a rough year for everyone, Covid’s still here, weather is weird, businesses are having a difficult time finding workers, customers and goods. So it is just a couple of days till New Years… have you made your Resolution? I have occasionally but 2020 and 2021 I didn’t… didn’t even think of it actually too much was going on around us.

