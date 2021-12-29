Letters to the editor (12/29/21)

A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
Having grown up with actual Republicans and conservatives, I have some questions for people using those brands today. Having developed effective pandemic vaccines in record time, why spend every effort to suppress their use?. How do you define good citizenship?. Are you willing to give up Social Security, Medicare, public...
Are you kidding? Living in the greatest city in the world makes me wonder what is going on here? My husband just got back from waiting on line for over two hours in the cold with a fever to get a COVID test. When he got to the front of the line at 6:30 they counted off six people and said they were closing for the evening!
Looking back on 2021, Saugerties Village Mayor Bill Murphy said 2021 was a much better year than 2020, as widespread vaccination arrived and businesses reopened and beloved Saugerties events like the Fourth of July and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival returned . . . ➜ Subscribe to keep reading. Unlimited...
Two days till 2022, imagine that… can’t wait to see what ’22 has in store for us, or maybe I can… I don’t know..do you? I do thank all the people who have helped our communities in the past year. It’s been a rough year for everyone, Covid’s still here, weather is weird, businesses are having a difficult time finding workers, customers and goods. So it is just a couple of days till New Years… have you made your Resolution? I have occasionally but 2020 and 2021 I didn’t… didn’t even think of it actually too much was going on around us.
At the end of an interesting (to say the least) 2021, HV1 publisher Geddy Sveikauskas looks ahead to the upcoming year with cautious optimism. The Woodstock Times, New Paltz Times, Kingston Times, Saugerties Times and Almanac Weekly have been consolidated into one news source… Hudson Valley One. Available in print and on-line. Subscribe today.
Board members of Dakota Energy Cooperative, you were elected by your fellow cooperative members because they had respect for you. We felt you would be knowledgeable in the field and would make decisions beneficial to the cooperative and its members. We trusted you to study the issues and follow the rules established by the cooperative and the state bylaws. We expected you to serve as our representatives on the coop board.
Saturday night two friends and I went for dinner and a show at the Sugden. This was my first evening on Fifth Avenue in well over a year. It will also be my last evening on Fifth Avenue for the foreseeable future. Neither the Sugden nor the restaurant did anything...
A friend starts work at 6 a.m. weekdays. His 20-minute lunch break is usually nine minutes. He gets two short breaks a day. He gets home from work at 4:30 p.m. He usually works for another hour or so. He often works on the weekends. If he keeps at this job for 20 years, the most he will be paid is $72,000. Most of us would suggest my friend get a better job. He teaches fifth grade.
