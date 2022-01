With Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett having finally premiered on Disney+, Disney and Lucasfilm have celebrated by releasing a featurette that sheds more light on the figure's return, specifically highlighting the impressive work actor Temuera Morrison has been doing as the character. Morrison, however, plays things a bit more humbly, noting that he is only one part of bringing the ambitious series to life, even though he stars in the title role. The new featurette also offers a few glimpses behind the scenes of some exciting sequences from the series. Check out the featurette below and watch new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO