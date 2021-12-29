‘Season of Light’ on display through Jan. 6 at museum

The Ski Heritage Center Museum of Skiing has opened for the winter season. The Ski Museum is located at 705 Wisconsin Ave. in the historic Saddle Club cabin adjacent to the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. The museum features a photographic exhibit portraying the history of skiing in the Flathead Valley and on Big Mountain, a Hall of Fame honoring the ski pioneers and local skiing legends, a lifesize cutaway reproduction of the interior of the Hellroaring Ski Cabin circa 1935 and a video library featuring rare footage of skiing in the Valley and around Montana in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s. Work is underway to add a 10th Mountain Division “Ski Troops” exhibit featuring the Flathead Valley men who served in this winter warfare unit in World War II, an oral history exhibit presenting the personal recollections of local skiing pioneers, and an outdoor exhibit featuring a collection of the historic ski lifts that have operated on Big Mountain.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO