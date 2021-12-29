ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Season of Light’ on display through Jan. 6 at museum

Alpena News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBesser Museum for Northeast Michigan’s “Season of Light” decorated tree display is up through...

www.thealpenanews.com

Mining Journal

Schedule announced for winter laser light display

MARQUETTE — The schedule has been announced for Travel Marquette’s winter laser light display. Each week will feature various festive lights on the south side of the Lower Harbor Ore Dock, according to a press release. The displays will take place every Thursday through Saturday from this week to Jan. 15 from 6-9 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
uticaphoenix.net

Everson Museum displays trees, hosts musical groups

It’s the last weekend to take advantage of a popular holiday art display in downtown Syracuse. The 36th annual Festival of Trees and Light will take place through the weekend at the Everson Museum. Museum officials said since the exhibit opened a few weeks ago, there have been more...
SYRACUSE, NY
harrisondaily.com

Synchronied Christmas Lights Display

A synchronized Christmas lights display is located in the Northern Acres subdivision (off of Wolf Springs Road) at the home of Dr. Brent and Hannah Rosson. They did all the work themselves. There are over 52,000 lights. The display can be seen about 3 tenths of a mile down Pettit Lane and then looking off to the right. You can tune to 89.3 on your radio and listen to the Christmas songs being played while watching the synchronized display. The display show is on from 5:30 to 9:00 Sunday thru Thursday and 5:30 to 10:30 Friday and Saturday nights.
Killeen Daily Herald

KCCB announces holiday light display winners

The city of Copperas Cove and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) recently congratulated the winners of the 2021 Holiday Decorating Contest. Members of the community gave their input and voted on their favorite entries after KCCB provided the final list of contestants. Entries were residential and business outdoor displays within...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WKRC

Duke Energy Center hosts Lumaze light display through holiday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The "Lumaze" light display at the Duke Energy Center is open from 3p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas. The family-friendly event features light displays celebrating the season. There are also interactive activities for all ages. It will be up through Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum closed temporarily through Jan. 5

MILWAUKEE - The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum announced today that it will temporarily close to the public starting today, Dec. 27 through Wednesday, Jan. 5 due to staffing challenges related to the Omicron variant. "We are incredibly disappointed to announce our closure for winter break," said Museum CEO Brian...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJTV 12

Mississippi Museum of Art closed through Jan. 7 due to COVID surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art will be closed beginning Thursday, December 30 until Friday, January 7. Museum staff said the closure is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The museum plans to reopen to the public again on Saturday, January 8 at 10:00 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
communityadvocate.com

Hudson family delights with synchronized holiday light display

HUDSON – The more than 30-foot-tall blow up snowman in the backyard already had made the Cherry Street home of the Bear family a holiday landmark for many Hudson residents. This year, though, the family took their festivities to a new level, rigging their home with well over 40,000 lights programmed and synchronized to a nearly hour-long playlist of holiday music.
HUDSON, MA
Eyewitness News

HOLIDAY LIGHTS: A cartoon Christmas display you can walk through

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An annual holiday lights display is back up and running. Located on North Washington Street in Plainville, April and Mark's Cartoon Christmas Display offers a unique blend of different cartoon characters decked out for the holiday season. The best part is that you can walk through...
PLAINVILLE, CT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Make this holiday weekend shine bright at these light displays

One thing that will get almost everyone into the holiday spirit is going out and taking in pretty lights and decorations. While you might just drive around the neighborhood, there are some places in and around Detroit that are worth checking out. Kila Peeples shared a list of stops that will certainly make your holiday nights sparkle.
DETROIT, MI
Whitefish Pilot

Ski museum opens for winter season

The Ski Heritage Center Museum of Skiing has opened for the winter season. The Ski Museum is located at 705 Wisconsin Ave. in the historic Saddle Club cabin adjacent to the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. The museum features a photographic exhibit portraying the history of skiing in the Flathead Valley and on Big Mountain, a Hall of Fame honoring the ski pioneers and local skiing legends, a lifesize cutaway reproduction of the interior of the Hellroaring Ski Cabin circa 1935 and a video library featuring rare footage of skiing in the Valley and around Montana in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s. Work is underway to add a 10th Mountain Division “Ski Troops” exhibit featuring the Flathead Valley men who served in this winter warfare unit in World War II, an oral history exhibit presenting the personal recollections of local skiing pioneers, and an outdoor exhibit featuring a collection of the historic ski lifts that have operated on Big Mountain.
WHITEFISH, MT
News On 6

Christmas Light Display Draws People To Edmond Home

When Santa takes flight delivering gifts this Christmas, there is no possibility he can miss the Davis home in Edmond. They call it The Lights on Rockwood, but this isn’t your typical Christmas light display. “You know it’s between a half million and a million lights. It falls somewhere...
Henry County Daily Herald

Jonesboro man rewarded for Christmas light display

STOCKBRIDGE — A Jonesboro man has been rewarded by The Home Depot for his annual Gingerbread House Christmas light display. Valentino McDowell was surprised with a $500 gift card from the home improvement store in celebration of “his positive impact this holiday season.”. McDowell was one of four...
JONESBORO, GA
KAAL-TV

Over 30,000 lights in Rochester Christmas light display

(ABC 6 News) - If you're looking for some Christmas sightseeing, there's one local house in Rochester that's decked out for the holiday, and the owner wants you to stop by. Paul Paprocki has been making a spectacle out of his Christmas lights on Westwood Ct. NW in Rochester for 10 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
WFMJ.com

Canfield Christmas Light Display continues to grow

There's nothing like driving around and looking at Christmas lights to get you in the holiday spirit. Take a stroll down Fairview Avenue in Canfield and you'll see the Christmas spirit is beaming. The Canfield Christmas Lights started in 2005 at Mike McAndrew's house. It's now up to 30+ houses.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Citizens Voice

Brockton light display celebrates 60 years

BROCKTON — After 440 hours of stringing lights, Frank Fabrizio, of Brockton, was ready to open for the 2021 season Thanksgiving Day. The opening marked his family’s 60th year of decorating and his 46th. Francis “Fifi” Fabrizio, Frank Fabrizio’s father, started with simple red lights in 1961. At...
