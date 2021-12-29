Florida Repeat Meat Offender Rips Off Ribeyes

Florida man steals ribeyes SCDN Graphics Department

Florida Man News by Cyn Mackley

Police say a man in Florida just can't stay away from steaks. He likes ribeyes so much, he was caught stealing them three times in two weeks.

According to a report from Lady of the Lakes Florida Police Department, Jerry Butler, 57, of Leesburg, was arrested Wednesday at the store at La Plaza Grande after he hit the Publix supermarket in The Villages retirement community and made off with nearly $100 in ribeye steaks each time. Officers say all three thefts were caught on video.

In the latest attempt, Butler was observed stealing a reusable shopping bag, removing the tag, and then heading back to the meat counter to load up on ribeye. Police say he taunted them saying they should have been able to catch him during his first two theft attempts.

Officers arrested him and took him to the Lake County Jail where he's held on $10,000 bond. This isn't his first offense, he's been busted and convicted of theft at least three times before. His latest conviction was just this year. Butler was also convicted of theft in 2012 and 2020.