Florida State

Florida Repeat Meat Offender Rips Off Ribeyes

 3 days ago

Florida man steals ribeyesSCDN Graphics Department

Florida Man News by Cyn Mackley

Police say a man in Florida just can't stay away from steaks. He likes ribeyes so much, he was caught stealing them three times in two weeks.

According to a report from Lady of the Lakes Florida Police Department, Jerry Butler, 57, of Leesburg, was arrested Wednesday at the store at La Plaza Grande after he hit the Publix supermarket in The Villages retirement community and made off with nearly $100 in ribeye steaks each time. Officers say all three thefts were caught on video.

In the latest attempt, Butler was observed stealing a reusable shopping bag, removing the tag, and then heading back to the meat counter to load up on ribeye. Police say he taunted them saying they should have been able to catch him during his first two theft attempts.

Officers arrested him and took him to the Lake County Jail where he's held on $10,000 bond. This isn't his first offense, he's been busted and convicted of theft at least three times before. His latest conviction was just this year. Butler was also convicted of theft in 2012 and 2020.

Jaquelin Banos
3d ago

I love steak a lot a nice New York steak with a baked potato but I haven't been able to afford one over a year cuz those $20 I need to put in my gas tank.And that's a luxury item not a necessity to feed your kids.And what's not yours you don't take

9
kgc 22
3d ago

send him to California where it's not a crime to steal. He should be able to get a lot of steaks for $999.00 .And it's legal there.

12
Frank Moore
3d ago

it's a misdemeanor to steal under $300. worth of food . but a second degree felony dealing in stolen goods . he not eating those steaks . he selling them for half or third the price

3
