NBA

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Preseason Preview, Starting Time and TV Schedule

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Lakers last faced the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month, LeBron James, Anthony Davis...

www.lakers365.com

Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Ja Morant
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James’ 1-word description of Grizzlies star Ja Morant after another monster game

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a close game to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99 on Wednesday. The Lakers and Grizzlies, as well as stars LeBron James and Ja Morant, went back-and-forth in the contest, with LeBron and Morant putting on a duel for the ages. Morant joined Carmelo Anthony in the NBA record books for his impressive performance against LeBron, prompting The King to issue a one-word description of Ja after the monster performance.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could cut one of their veteran players?

At 17-19, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked very much their age this year. Now one of their veterans may be in danger of losing his roster spot. In an episode this week of “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst said that the Lakers could potentially release struggling center DeAndre Jordan.
NBA
#Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies
fadeawayworld.net

10 Players With The Most Playoff Wins In NBA History: LeBron James Has Won 174 Games On His Way To 10 NBA Finals

The NBA playoffs are still a couple of months away but NBA stars are already getting ready to make sure they show up for their teams. After all, NBA superstars have the most pressure to perform and their performances will dictate how the season ends for their teams. Most often, superstars show up and put forth fantastic performances to spearhead their teams to victory. We crown an NBA champion every year and getting through each playoff series is the most important part of being in the postseason.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Rajon Rondo’s True Feelings Towards Lakers Trading Him To Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
NBA
lakers365.com

LeBron James Sounds Off On Crucial Mistake With Russell Westbrook That Sealed Lakers Loss Vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers' hopes of sending their road bout with the Memphis Grizzlies to overtime were thwarted on their disastrous final offensive possession. With just over 20 seconds remaining and Los Angeles down by three, Ja Morant cut off a pass from Malik Monk to Russell Westbrook, forcing Monk to throw it back to LeBron. LeBron stumbled and took a few dribbles, then looked for Westbrook, who made a subtle movement towards the baseline.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Los Angeles Lakers are one quarter away from solidifying a big victory for the organization. They currently hold an 83-78 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers have been riding high on the performance of small forward LeBron James, who has shot 6-for-8 from downtown and has recorded 29 points, six dimes and nine rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Dwight Howard's foul situation as he currently sits at four.
NBA
CBS LA

LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Explains Late Turnover On Potential Game-Tying Possession Vs. Grizzlies

James would throw the ball away as Memphis' Tyus Jones would get the steal and the Grizzlies would ice the game with a pair of free throws, sending the Lakers to another loss. Afterward, LeBron described what happened on that last possession. Yeah, looked like Russ was gonna go back door at one point, then he backed back out, and I was already in the air," LeBron said after the 104-99 loss in Memphis.
NBA
lakers365.com

This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Sinks Kings With Buzzer-Beater 3-Pointer

Kobe Bryant made a career out of hitting clutch shot after clutch shot for the Los Angeles Lakers. The future Hall-of-Famer has sunk many teams with his late game heroics and one team that is very familiar with what he does is the Sacramento Kings. The Kings were the Lakers' biggest foil throughout much of Kobe's career and both sides waged war on numerous occasions.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers, ‘Vintage’ LeBron James Embarrass Decimated Blazers On New Year’s Eve

One of the most consequential and controversial years in Portland Trail Blazers history ended in depressingly fitting fashion on Friday night, as the Los Angeles Lakers blew out Damian Lillard and company 139-106 to ring in 2022. LeBron James, who turned 37 on Thursday, celebrated his birthday with one of the most ruthlessly efficient and dominant performances of his career.
NBA

